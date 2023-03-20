Williams (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's contest against the Kings, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

After missing Boston's past eight contests, Williams appears ready to go for Tuesday's game. The 25-year-old center has appeared in 28 showings this season, averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks over 24.3 minutes per game. The likes of Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet will see their playing time drop off with Williams back in action.