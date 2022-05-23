Williams (knee) is likely to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams was sidelined for Game 3 due to knee soreness, marking his seventh absence of the playoffs. However, despite officially being listed as questionable, it appears like the talented big man will warm up with the intent on playing in Game 4. Across seven playoff contests, he's averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.