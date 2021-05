Williams (toe) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Williams was sidelined due to turf toe to close out the season, but it looks like he will be available for the play-in tournament. If he does return, Tristan Thompson would likely return to the bench. Over his last five games, Williams has averaged 6.2 points on 73.7 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.