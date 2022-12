Williams (knee) is planning to make his season debut in Friday's matchup with the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams has yet to make his season debut due to offseason knee surgery. While he is officially listed as questionable, the 25-year-old big man is expected to play Friday. Williams will likely compete with Al Horford (personal) to replace Blake Griffin in the starting lineup but could be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.