Williams totaled four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Williams briefly left the game after suffering what appeared to be an arm injury after diving after a loose ball. While he was cleared to return, he did not see the court down the stretch, ending with just 16 minutes of playing time. During that time, he was able to accumulate four combined steals and blocks, highlighting his importance. Should he be given the green light for Game 4, he will likely feature a little more given his ability to slow Joel Embiid.