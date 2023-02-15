Williams racked up six points (3-5 FG) and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Williams was Boston's only regular starter available Tuesday, but he worked in a limited capacity off the bench to monitor his workload. Given the reduced playing time, it was always going to be difficult for the big man to submit a quality fantasy performance, so his production wasn't all that disappointing. It's possible the Celtics opt to rest Williams completely for Wednesday's matchup against Detroit, but fantasy managers shouldn't have any hesitancy leaving him in the lineup if he returns to his usual spot in the starting five.