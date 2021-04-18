Williams (knee) will not play Monday against the Bulls.
A sore left knee continues to plague the big man, who will miss a third consecutive game to begin the week. He'll have three more chances to play in Week 18, but the injury could not come at a worse time for fantasy managers preparing to enter the playoffs. Expect Tristan Thompson to continue to start at center as long as Williams remains out.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable vs. Lakers•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Struggles with fouls•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Near double-double again•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Monster night in win over Houston•