Williams (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.

Williams was previously cleared to play, so his designation as probable might only be a formality. It's unclear what kind of workload he may carry in his first game back, but his presence will be useful for a Celtics team that is thin at the center position. In Williams' 19 appearances this season, he's averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes.