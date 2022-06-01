Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the big man is on the injury report ahead of Game 1 as he continues to deal with on-and-off discomfort in his left knee. Coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Williams' status will be handled on a day-to-day basis throughout the Finals. Williams played in six of seven games against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest.