Williams (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 at Miami.

After sitting out Game 3, Williams was able to return to action in Game 4, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes of action. Given that the big man has struggled with knee issues for most of the playoffs, the Celtics will probably handle his status on a game-to-game basis. But the team has to be encouraged with how spry Williams looked the Game 4 blowout.