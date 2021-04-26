Williams (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

While there's no guarantee that Williams ultimately plays, the questionable designation is still a step in the right direction for the athletic big man. Williams has missed the last six games with soreness in his left knee, but he's made progress of late, with coach Brad Stevens saying Sunday that he expects the center to be back "at some point soon." If Williams doesn't play Tuesday, he could make his return Wednesday (vs. Charlotte) or Friday (vs. San Antonio).