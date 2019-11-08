Williams compiled seven points (2-2 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 13 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.

Williams was able to give it a go despite dealing with a hip injury. He has been contributing pretty well-rounded counting stats through six games this season, albeit in a modest reserve role. In fact, he has hauled in at least five boards three times, dished three dimes three times and swiped two steals three times as well.