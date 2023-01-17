Williams supplied eight points (4-5 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Monday's 130-118 win over Charlotte.

Williams has now played at least 27 minutes in three straight games, an indication that he is slowly getting back to full health. While his production remains somewhat underwhelming, he is still the 73rd-ranked player in standard formats over the past two weeks. Assuming he remains healthy, managers should view this as his floor moving forward, a terrific launching pad for what could be a strong finish to the season.