Williams provided eight points (4-5 FG), 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 victory over Golden State in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Williams was efficient from the field but wasn't asked to be a big offensive contributor. Instead, he impacted the game with his athleticism down low, swatting four shots for the second time in three Finals games and pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds. Williams is averaging just 6.0 points through three Finals contests, but he has been a big part of Boston's two wins thus far.