Willliams failed to deliver any stats (though he did gather one team rebound) during four minutes of play in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to the Magic.

Monday marked the first professional minutes for the 21 year-old Texas A&M product. Long-term, it's hoped that the lengthy Williams can provide sturdy rim protection and rugged rebounding for Boston. But short-term, it will be hard for the rookie to crack the very deep Boston rotation. Expect Williams to make a few trips to the NBA G League Maine Red Claws to stay fresh for his rare minutes with the parent club.