Williams (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 16 minutes off the bench in Friday's 122-110 loss to the 76ers, finishing with two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block.

Williams had been available for the Celtics' previous game Wednesday against the 76ers, but head coach Brad Stevens chose to exclude him from the rotation for that contest. Though the 23-year-old doesn't seem to have experienced any complications in his recovery from COVID-19, he looks to be behind Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis in the pecking order at center. Once Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) clears all health and safety protocols and returns to action, the Celtics could make less use of a ultra-big frontcourt lineups, which may make playing time even more difficult to come by for Williams.