Williams is starting Monday's contest against the Bulls, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

With Marcus Smart (knee) unavailable, Williams will officially make his first start of the 2022-23 season. Throughout Williams' first nine appearances this year, the defensive-minded big is averaging 7.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks across 19.4 minutes per contest.