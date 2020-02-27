Celtics' Robert Williams: May play over weekend
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said that Williams (hip) could be ready to return to action Saturday against the Rockets or shortly thereafter, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Williams remained in Boston while the Celtics wrapped up their four-game road trip Wednesday with a win over Utah, but it sounds like the big man could be a full participant -- or close to it -- when the team resumes practicing Friday. Given that he's been sidelined since early December with a left hip bone edema, Williams won't be pressed into a significant role if he suits up Sunday. Once he's deemed closer to full health, Williams could challenge Enes Kanter for the backup center job behind Daniel Theis, though coach Brad Stevens may just prefer to play the matchups with the two reserve big men rather than committing to one over the other.
