Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Williams is coming off his first start of the season, which was in Marcus Smart's (knee) absence, during Monday's win over the Bulls, where he posted six points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes. However, the Celtics will likely continue to play it safe with Williams and rest him when needed. If he sits out Wednesday, more minutes could be in store for Luke Kornet and Grant Williams.