Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said prior to Sunday's 118-117 loss to the Jazz that Williams (hamstring) could be available to play Tuesday in Sacramento, NBC Sports Boston reports.

After completing the second leg of a road back-to-back set in Utah, the Celtics will have off Sunday before presumably holding a practice Monday. Look for the Celtics' medical and coaching staffs to reassess Williams' condition that day before providing an update on his status heading into the final game of the road trip Tuesday. If cleared to play in Sacramento, Williams could come off the bench and would presumably be on a minutes limit after missing the Celtics' last eight games with a left hamstring strain.