Celtics' Robert Williams: Minimal impact in Friday's win
Williams failed to score, finishing with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in just nine minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason victory over Orlando.
Williams had been under an injury cloud after tweaking his groin prior to Tuesday's practice but he took the floorbeit for only nine minutes. He is battling Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis for the starting center role with no clear favorite at this stage. Williams is by far the least experienced and really only offers upside in blocks at this point.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: To be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out of practice•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Explodes with double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with hip injury•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.