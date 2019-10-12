Williams failed to score, finishing with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in just nine minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason victory over Orlando.

Williams had been under an injury cloud after tweaking his groin prior to Tuesday's practice but he took the floorbeit for only nine minutes. He is battling Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis for the starting center role with no clear favorite at this stage. Williams is by far the least experienced and really only offers upside in blocks at this point.