Williams recorded zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 win over the Warriors.

In the five games prior to Tuesday, Williams had been seeing 14.4 minutes per contest and averaging 5.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assists. His performances can be inconsistent, so we shouldn't be surprised if he gets pulled early on occasion.