Celtics' Robert Williams: Missing another game
Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Williams will miss his 32nd consecutive matchup due to a left hip issue. He took a step in the right direction Sunday by completing a full-contact workout, though he's evidently not yet ready for game action. His next opportunity to return comes Thursday against the Clippers.
