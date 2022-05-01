Williams amassed six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 loss to the Bucks.

Williams returned to the starting lineup for the first time since having knee surgery, and while he made his presence felt defensively, he struggled to offer any consistent production. The big man will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Tuesday.