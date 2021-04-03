Williams posted 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks in Friday's win over Houston.

Returning to the starting five after an illness forced him out of Thursday's game, Williams set a new career high in assists in just 26 minutes of action. He fell just a rebound short of a double-double, while adding his usual stellar production on the defensive end and hitting all nine of his field goal attempts. The Celtics are still without Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 protocols), but Williams has played well enough that it will be extremely difficult for Brad Stevens to justify benching him when Thompson returns.