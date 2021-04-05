Williams recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes Sunday in a 116-86 win versus Charlotte.
Williams was only two rebounds short of logging his fifth double-double this season. He has yet to record one as a starter but is averaging double figures in both points (11.8) and rebounds (10.0) across five games. Williams' next chance at one will be an important matchup Tuesday against the Sixers.
