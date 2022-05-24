Williams closed with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 102-82 victory over the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams was unable to play in Game 3 of the series due to right knee soreness, but he was able to give Boston 19 minutes of court time Monday. The big man made the most of his minutes, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double and swatting two shots while scoring 12 points. Williams has blocked multiple shots in each of the past five games in which he's appeared, but he's also missed five games over that span due to injury. His ability to play in Game 5 could be a key factor in what will be a critical contest for both teams.