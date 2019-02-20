Celtics' Robert Williams: No longer on injury report
Williams (back/illness) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Williams had missed the last two games before the All-Star break due to back soreness and an illness, but the time off seems to have gotten the rookie back to full strength. Williams, however, has seen the court just twice in the past 15 games, and he is expected to remain outside Boston's rotation for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out vs. Cleveland•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...