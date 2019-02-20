Williams (back/illness) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Williams had missed the last two games before the All-Star break due to back soreness and an illness, but the time off seems to have gotten the rookie back to full strength. Williams, however, has seen the court just twice in the past 15 games, and he is expected to remain outside Boston's rotation for the foreseeable future.

