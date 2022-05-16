Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Williams (knee) will be available and have no minutes restriction during the Eastern Conference Finals, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

After missing Games 4, 5 and 6 of the second-round series against the Bucks with irritation in his knee, Williams was cleared for Game 7, but he never saw the floor during Boston's convincing win. Given Udoka's statements, Williams will likely reclaim his spot in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 clash against the Heat.