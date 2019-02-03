Celtics' Robert Williams: Not available Sunday
Williams will not play Sunday against the Thunder due to a sore back, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Williams hasn't played in eight of the last nine games, but with Aron Baynes (foot) unavailable, he may have been in line for some minutes off the bench. Regardless, consider the rookie out of Texas A&M day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
