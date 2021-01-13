Williams, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 7, has been asymptomatic since beginning his quarantine period last week, Tom Westerholm of Boston.com reports.

According to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, Williams will be required to self-isolate for 10 days to the date of his positive test, and he won't be allowed to exercise while in quarantine. If he remains negative and asymptomatic once the 10-day period concludes, Williams would then have to complete three days of monitored exercising before receiving clearance to rejoin the Celtics, so his absence is expected to be closer to two weeks in length. That timeline would make the Celtics' Jan. 20 game in Philadelphia as the earliest possible date for Williams to return to action.