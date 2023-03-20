Williams (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's contest against the Kings, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

After missing Boston's past eight contests, Williams appears ready to go for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings. The 25-year-old center has appeared in 28 showings this season, averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks over 24.3 minutes per game. The likes of Blake Griffin, Al Horford and Luke Kornet emerge as candidates to receive less usage with Williams back in action.