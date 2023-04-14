Williams (knee) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Hawks on Saturday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Williams was sidelined for the regular-season finale due to left knee soreness, but as expected, he's good to go for the playoffs. However, it's unclear what his role will be during the postseason. He started just 20 of his 35 appearances during the regular season, posting 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game.