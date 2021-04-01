Williams (illness) is not listed on the team's injury report for Friday's game against Houston, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Williams was a late scratch from Wednesday's loss to Dallas, but it looks like he will only have to miss the one game due to a non-COVID illness. The 23-year-old will likely return to the starting lineup, sending Moritz Wagner back to the bench.
