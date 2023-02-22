Williams (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams was unavailable for Boston's final game before the All-Star break but will be back in action immediately following the layoff. He came off the bench during his last appearance and played just 13 minutes, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him reclaim a starting role and see more playing time during Thursday's matchup.
