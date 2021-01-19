Williams (COVID-19 protocols) is not on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

After a three-game absence, as well as some postponements, Williams will return to action for the first time since Dec. 6. Boston will be close to full strength Wednesday, with only Jayson Tatum (COVID-19 protocols), Carsen Edwards (COVID-19 protocols) and Romeo Langford (wrist) still sidelined.