Celtics' Robert Williams: Not part of rotation versus Indiana
Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.
Williams had been listed as probable due to a back sprain but didn't end up taking the court in this one. He continues to provide decent per-minute numbers when he is part of the rotation, but he rarely sees more than 10-to-15 minutes.
