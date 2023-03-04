Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams suffered a left hamstring strain against the Nets after an awkward fall trying to block a shot and was unable to return to action. His absence should increase the role of Al Horford, while guys like Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet could see extra minutes.
