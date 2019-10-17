Celtics' Robert Williams: Not practicing Thursday
Williams (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Williams is officially in concussion protocol after suffering hit to the head in Tuesday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers. He will have until next Wednesday's season opener against the 76ers to be cleared of all concussion-like symptoms.
