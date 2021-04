Coach Brad Stephens said Sunday that Williams' (knee) is getting better and that the hope is that he's available to return soon.

Williams has already been ruled out for Sunday's game, but at least he appears to be getting closer to being ready to return to action. "I think he's getting better," Stephens said. "We hope that he's back at some point soon. Just not quite ready today." It sounds like the starting center at least has a decent chance to return sometime next week.