Williams is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando due to a non-COVID illness.

Williams appeared in the last three games after recovering from offseason knee surgery, but he was a late addition to the injury report since he's dealing with an illness that puts his status for Friday's game in jeopardy. Over his three outings, he's averaged 7.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He'll presumably be monitored in the hours leading up to tipoff before the Celtics determine his status.