Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Williams sat out Monday's first game of the Celtics' back-to-back set to rest the left knee, but the big man is set to retake his spot in the starting unit Tuesday. With most of the team's regular starting five slated to sit, Williams may be counted on for additional offensive output against the Heat.
