Williams (knee) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
As expected, Williams will sit out Saturday after appearing in the first two games of the series. In his absence, Daniel Theis will start alongside Al Horford.
