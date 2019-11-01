Celtics' Robert Williams: Officially out
Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Williams was listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup due to a left hip issue, and the team has ruled him out hours before tip. Daniel Theis could draw the start at center with Enes Kanter (knee) also out.
