Williams (toe) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against Miami, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Coach Brad Stephens said that he thinks Williams will play through his turf toe Sunday, but the team has yet to make an official decision. It appears to be a lingering injury as Stephens said that Williams was still working to manage the pain. If Williams does indeed return, Tristan Thompson will likely head back to the bench.