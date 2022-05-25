Williams (knee) remains a game-time call but there is optimism regarding his availability for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

According to coach Ime Udoka, Williams is feeling better. It's a good sign that he played in Game 4 and was effective, posting 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. His status is still expected to come down to a game-time call, and fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he takes the court.