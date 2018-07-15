Celtics' Robert Williams: Out again Sunday
Williams (knee) will not play in Sunday's summer league game against the Trail Blazers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
It's not a huge surprise to see the Celtics continue to hold Williams out while he nurses a sore knee. It seems pretty safe to say that regardless of how far Boston advances in the summer league, Williams will remain on the sideline as a precautionary measure.
