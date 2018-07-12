Celtics' Robert Williams: Out again Thursday vs. Knicks
Williams (leg) will remain out for Thursday's summer league tilt with the Knicks, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Williams has been dealing with a sore knee of late and the Celtics aren't going to rush him back into action in what is essentially a meaningless contest. It wouldn't be surprising if Williams didn't play again this summer, though further word on that should be released in the coming few days. The No. 27 overall pick is still expected to be good to go well ahead of training camp.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Dealing with artery condition in legs•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Will remain out Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains questionable for Monday's game•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...