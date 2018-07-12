Williams (leg) will remain out for Thursday's summer league tilt with the Knicks, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Williams has been dealing with a sore knee of late and the Celtics aren't going to rush him back into action in what is essentially a meaningless contest. It wouldn't be surprising if Williams didn't play again this summer, though further word on that should be released in the coming few days. The No. 27 overall pick is still expected to be good to go well ahead of training camp.