Williams (knee) is out for Friday's Game 6 at Milwaukee, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williams will sit out a third game in a row due to left knee soreness -- a tough blow to the Celtics, who are one loss away from elimination. Al Horford and Daniel Theis should continue seeing all of the minutes at center.
