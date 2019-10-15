Celtics' Robert Williams: Out for rest of contest
Williams is likely out for the rest of Tuesday's preseason contest after getting hit to the head.
Williams received a blow to the head in the first quarter against Cleveland and will likely not return. It's reported that Williams will be re-evaluated Wednesday by Boston regarding his status moving forward.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Decent contribution in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Minimal impact in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: To be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out of practice•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Explodes with double-double in win•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.